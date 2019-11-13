WEBXTRA: Longview High School wins Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - They’re not just high school football champions, Longview High School has again won the Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge.
KLTV Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto was on campus Wednesday to help recognize the students’ efforts. Last year, they collected 300 coats. They topped that this year with more than 460 coats collected.
The Coats for Kids Classroom Challenge is held at schools across Gregg County.
“There’s no losers in this, but we certainly have a big time winner,” Scirto said.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.