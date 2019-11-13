Website ranks Tyler among top cities in population growth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A magazine ranked Tyler ninth among the 12 Texas cities with the highest net population growth from 2010 to 2018.
According to businessinsider.com, Tyler’s net migration between 2010 and 2018 was 11,910. For a little perspective, that’s 6 percent of the city’s 2010 population, 209,714.
The Business Insider article stated that millions of people have moved to the Lone Star State from around the country and the rest of the world over the last decade.
”Using data from the US Census Bureau, we ranked the metropolitan statistical areas in Texas by total net migration between 2010 and 2018 - the number of people who moved into the metro area during that period from another part of the US or another country, minus people who moved out of the metro area - adjusted by the metro area’s 2010 population,” the Business Insider article stated.
Texas’ biggest cities appear at the top of the list, which is the opposite of what happened in some of the other large metropolitan areas in the United States, the Business Insider. Midland also made the list because it has been a “major hub of the oil and gas boom of the last decade.”
The top five Texas cities/metropolitan areas on the list were Austin-Round Rock, Midland, San Antonio-New Braunfels, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, and Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land. College Station-Bryan also made the list.
The Austin-Round Rock metropolitan area had a net migration of 310,931 people between 2010 and 2018. That amount is 18 percent of the metro area’s total population in 2010. Midland’s net migration was 22,239 people in that period.
To read the Business Insider article, click here.
