Upshur County constable resigning over knee injury, license issue

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Upshur County Commissioners Court will consider the resignation of the Precinct 3 Constable at its meeting on Friday.
Constable Ronnie Mitchell said in a phone interview Wednesday that he injured his knee while trying to fulfill the personal training requirement so that he could activate his license.
Mitchell had retired as a juvenile probation officer before taking over the constable position about a year ago. Mitchell said he did not need an activated law enforcement license while working in juvenile probation but he did need it to serve as constable.
“Part of the training is to run a mile-and-a-half,” Mitchell said. “I’m 69 years old and that’s a lot for me. That’s when I injured my knee.”
Mitchell was re-activating his license through Kilgore College, which has a physical requirement. Other academies do not.
Mitchell said he enjoyed serving the county for the past year.
“It’s been great,” Mitchell said. “People I worked with are great. The commissioners court supported me. Everyone has supported me.”
