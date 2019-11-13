Thanksgiving food Americans refuse to do without

As for drinking on Thanksgiving, the statistics were pretty clear. If you’re drinking alcohol on the holiday, there is a 75% chance that you’re drinking wine. The most popular for the day is red wine, at 47%, followed by white wine at 39% and sparkling wine at 20%. The survey said that the generation most likely to drink a lot of alcohol is Millennials. 19% reported in the poll that they have been too hungover on Thanksgiving to eat or drink anything.