Retired fireman identified as victim of fatal fire in Hopkins County

The fire occurred on #95 County Road 3608 in Sulphur Bluff. The fire had quickly consumed the two story residence, leaving a large amount of heavy debris. After an extensive search, Search One Rescue Team, an organization with specifically trained canine handlers dedicated to search and rescue, were notified and arrived on scene. Today, November 13, at approximately 1:50 p.m, the Search and Rescue Team were able to locate the victim inside the debris and the family was notified.