Retired fireman identified as victim of fatal fire in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - On November 12 at approximately 2:45 p.m, the Hopkins County, Sulphur Bluff, North Hopkins, Dike, Saltillo, Brinker, Arbala, Franklin County and Mount Vernon Fire Departments responded to a fatality fire.
From the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office:
The fire occurred on #95 County Road 3608 in Sulphur Bluff. The fire had quickly consumed the two story residence, leaving a large amount of heavy debris. After an extensive search, Search One Rescue Team, an organization with specifically trained canine handlers dedicated to search and rescue, were notified and arrived on scene. Today, November 13, at approximately 1:50 p.m, the Search and Rescue Team were able to locate the victim inside the debris and the family was notified.
The victim was identified as Rick Alberts, a retired Dallas Fireman. The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation. The family is staying at a local hotel in Sulphur Springs and funeral arrangements are pending. Our prayers are with the family.
