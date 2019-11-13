One person killed in crash that shut down Hwy 64 on Tuesday

TYLER, TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety released the details, including the identity of the victim, of a fatal crash that shut down a major highway in Rusk County.
According to DPS, their troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 64 at about 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday. At the time of the crash, the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported the highway was shut down at Loop 571 and Old Tyler Road as crews responded to the scene.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2011 Isuzu Flatbed was traveling east and attempted to make a left turn into a private driveway when it was struck from behind by a 2015 Acura TLX.
DPS reported the driver of the Acura, identified as 40-year-old April Marie Cameron, Kilgore, was killed in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.
According to DPS, the driver of the flatbed did not appear to be injured in the crash.
DPS stated the crash remains under investigation.
