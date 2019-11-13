No injuries reported after crews put out garage fire in Longivew

LONGVIEW, TEXAS (KLTV) - No injuries were reported after a fire engulfed the garage of a house in Longview.
According to the Longview Fire Department, on Nov. 8 they went to a house on the 1700 block of Cardinal Street in response to a reported structure fire.
When crews arrived on the scene they found the attached garage to be fully involved.
Longview fire reported crews able to quickly put it out. They reported no one was injured and the fire caused minimal damages to the “residential part of the structure.”
At this time, the cause of the fire has not been reported and remains under investigation.
