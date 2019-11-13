Monday’s storm front blows tree into mobile home

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The front that blew through East Texas Monday brought a lot of cold air in, and it also brought some damage. A tree was blown onto a mobile home in Rusk County.
It happened on County Road 4132 between Henderson and New London.
The resident had just happened to step outside before the tree crashed through her roof.
When the front came through East Texas Monday, it brought down a lot of leaves and more.
Wendy Terry feels pretty lucky that she decided to walk out the door when she did.
“I was just outside picking up tools and all of a sudden the wind started blowing and ... ,” Wendy started.
A tree blew down and fell onto her mobile home. At first, she thought the tree was just on top of the roof.
“So then what did you see when you went inside?” I asked her.
“All that - all the roof falling in. The bathroom was the worst. You could see outside,” Wendy said.
In fact, the tree ripped open the wall to her shower and crashed onto the tub. She was just glad she wasn’t in it.
“Had you been worried about these trees before?” I asked her.
“Well, we said we needed to cut a limb, but other than that, no,” Wendy said.
Jarvis Simon does just that on the side. When he was told about the problem he showed up on his day off to work his chainsaw.
“I was informed a tree fell down here on this country road, so I came out here this morning to see if there was anybody hurt or anything I could do to help. So I’m trying to help them get this tree of this house,” Jarvis said.
Wendy said she appreciates the help from her boyfriend’s buddy and tries to remember the good from Monday.
“The leaves were falling, so it was pretty, like all the orange and yellow, but I did not think a tree was going to fall through the house,” Wendy stated.
“So what’s next?” I asked her.
“We don’t know yet,” she replied.
Wendy says she does have renter’s insurance but is not sure as of yet if it will cover the damage. She and her boyfriend have contacted the Red Cross for help.
