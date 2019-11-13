Groundbreaking set for new CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Thursday for the new CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute.
Administrators from CHRISTUS Health will join the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, providers, nurses and associates, along with local and regional officials and leaders.
Anne Pileggi is the Chief Administrative Officer of CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute and CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - South Tyler and Jacksonville.
She called the institute an important develop for the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System “as well as well as for the people and athletes of Northeast Texas who trust us for orthopedic and sports medicine care.”
The new CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute will be a four-story facility housing about 62,000 square feet of diagnostic, care and rehabilitation space.
The ground floor will include the Rehabilitation Center and the Community Education Center, which will host lectures, screenings and community and organization events for up to 50 people.
The first floor will also include the all-new Peak Performance Program. There will also be 25 yards of indoor turf for movement training for both Human Performance and Physical Therapy.
"This facility will centralize and connect the orthopedics and sports medicine experts and treatments at a location that is more easily accessible for a lot of East Texans,” said Jason Proctor, Chief Executive Officer, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals - Tyler, South Tyler, Jacksonville and the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital - Tyler. “This facility connects our patients to the treatments, imaging and specialists needed to examine and treat patients as efficiently and effectively as possible. We look forward to getting started on this facility and expanding access to the award-winning, faith-based care that our communities have trusted for more than 80 years.”
The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 14 at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute, at the northwest corner of Cumberland Road and South Broadway Avenue.
Parking is available across the street at the Broadway Church of Christ.
