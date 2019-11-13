East, Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... After 2 very cold mornings, we will still see a chill in the air for the next several mornings, but not in the 20s. Rain showers are expected to begin moving into East Texas this evening and will remain in the area through the middle part of our Thursday before ending as a very weak cold front passes through. Skies will remain cloudy through the morning and into the early afternoon before the rain ends and the sun begins to appear once again. Very nice days are likely on Friday and Saturday with a chilly start, near freezing, and warmer afternoon temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. Another weak front on Sunday brings with it a few showers with no real cool down expected. Winds will quickly return out of the SE warming up into the 60s through Tuesday and eventually near 70 by Wednesday afternoon. Winds should remain fairly light through early next week.