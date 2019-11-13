Equipment failure causes halt in Longview’s curbside recycling services

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview residents who use the city’s curbside recycling services will have to wait until next week if they don’t want those items to end up in the landfill.
The service has been unavailable since Tuesday, Nov. 12, because of “urgent repairs due to equipment failure at Rivers Recycling, which is the local material recovery facility," according to the City’s website.
Instead of taking recyclables to Rivers Recycling, the items will be taken to the landfill with regular trash rather than being recycled.
Residents can hold their recyclables until the week of Nov. 18 - 21, “including any excess recyclables that cannot fit inside the cart,” according to the City’s website.
Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup and the compost site will continue to operate as normal during this time.
