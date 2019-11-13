Environmental study for last three routes considered for Toll 49 expansion is underway

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - In 2018, the East Texas public proposed more than 50 route ideas for the expansion of Toll 49.
And after countless studies, the Northeast Texas Regional Mobility Authority is finally down to three route options.
“The environmental study is where the rubber meets the road, that’s where we do an intensive study, boots to the ground, folks are going out and walking those routes, looking at all of the different elements,” Segment 6 consultant project manager Elizabeth Story says.
The countdown is on; the adjusted yellow, adjusted teal, and purple routes made the cut as options for the expansion of Toll 49; and now the environmental study begins. “Biological, wildlife, how does this impact trees and vegetation, how does this impact endangered species,” Story says.
The human environment is a factor as well; a concern on everyone’s mind, especially those who live in the Chapel Hill area.
“There’s a roadway and in that roadway, that’s where the route is supposed to cross Highway 64 and just 800 feet east of there, is this Kissam Elementary School,” Chapel Hill resident and parent Robert Wilson says.
Robert Wilson is a part of the community group called ‘Save the Kids from Loop 49.’
“There are a lot of students, a lot of parents, a lot of faculty and staff that is coming to this area all times of day for school drop-offs and pickups and it’s an unsafe condition,” Wilson says.
That’s if the adjusted teal route is built, but NET R.M.A. says each route has issues and benefits, which is why the routes are subject to change as a result of the study.
NET R.M.A. says the route won’t be chosen until 2021. And at the end of 2022, three years from now, the decision will be made to begin construction or to not build segment 6 at all.
