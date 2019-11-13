Closing arguments begin in Tyler man’s gas station murder trial

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Closing arguments are underway in the capital murder trial of a Tyler man accused of killing a gas station clerk during a robbery.
Dameon Jamarc Mosley, 28, is charged in the fatal shooting of Billy Dale Stacks. Stacks was working as a clerk at a Conoco gas station in Tyler on Jan. 28, 2017, when he was shot several times during an armed robbery.
Mosely was indicted in April 2017 on charges of capital murder by terror threat and aggravated robbery. Mosley has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Two other suspects — LaMarcus Hannah and Kedaris Oliver — were also indicted in 2017 on one count of capital murder each.
