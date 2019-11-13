Broughton Park feedback meeting held Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Citizens in Longview were able to tell their council member and planners what they want for their local park.
Broughton Park and Recreation Center is in Longview’s district 3. Tonight’s Broughton feedback meeting is the latest in a series of parks meetings which have been held across the city for improvements this year.
The Longview Parks and Recreation Department revealed concept plans and solicited community input on what locals want in park priorities and ideas.
Arrash izadi. director of sports and recreation, said, “It’s a huge opportunity for the community. You obviously had a lot of passion. And the people love to see the facility. It’s a fabulous facility but it’s had its time. Right it’s time and it needs a little more and the community needs more and this is a great opportunity for them to realize that.”
The improvements will be paid for by a bond with the upgrades expected to be completed in 2021.