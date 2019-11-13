Beer and Wine sales starting at SFA basketball games

From SFA Athletics
Starting this Saturday (November 16), fans will be allowed to purchase and consume beer and wine within a specific area of William R. Johnson Coliseum during Lumberjack and Ladyjack games.
Section 115 of William R. Johnson Coliseum will serve as the designated area where alcoholic beverages can be consumed. Fans there will have the option to either stand at high-top tables stationed along the concourse area of section 115 or sit in general admission seating in the section to consume alcoholic beverages. No alcoholic beverages may be consumed outside of that section.
Aramark will sell alcoholic beverages for individuals who present identification confirming they are 21 years of age or older. Once individuals present a valid ID, they will be given a wristband in order to purchase alcoholic beverages. No beverages will be sold to any individuals without wristbands and different color wristbands will be used for each game.
Sales of alcoholic beverages for single games will conclude at the start of the fourth quarter for each women’s basketball game and at with 10:00 remaining in the second half of each men’s game. For women’s and men’s doubleheaders, alcohol sales will conclude with 10:00 remaining in the second half of the men’s game. A limit of two beverages per person per purchase has been imposed as well.