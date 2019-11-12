Freezing temperatures, widespread frost across the area Tuesday night

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A very cold night ahead. These temperatures are well below normal 'winter' temperatures.
We are looking for temperatures to be below freezing for an average of 14 hours overnight tonight/tomorrow morning. This will last nearly 16 hours for northern counties, 14 hours for central counties and 12-13 hours for the southern sections of East Texas.
Once again, we need to remember the 4 Ps overnight. Make sure people are warm. Make sure pets are inside or have a nice warm place to stay. Pipes need to be wrapped, and plants should remain inside, or covered.
Widespread frost is likely over the entire area tonight. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures should near 50 degrees and stay above freezing on Thursday a.m.
