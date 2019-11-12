WEBXTRA: Three routes remain in running for proposed Toll 49 expansion

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The countdown is on for the North East Texas Regional Mobility Authority and the expansion for Toll 49.
There has been some controversy in the past when this project started in 2018 because of the environmental impact segment six could have once built.
After many studies and cuts of more than 50 proposed routes, the Teal Adjusted, Yellow Adjusted and Purple routes are still in the running.
The environmental study started Monday, and NET RMA is hoping to have a decision by 2021. If the route is chosen, construction won’t start until 2022.
