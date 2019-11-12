WEBXTRA: Salvation Army preparing for cold weather

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Winter has arrived, and the Salvation Army is ready and willing to help anyone affected by the cold.
KLTV’s Alex Leroux spokes to the Salvation Army’s social services coordinator Tuesday.
When the temperature dropped below freezing Monday night and Tuesday morning, the Salvation Army provided services to 44 people.
Although the Salvation Army sometimes checks IDs, they never turn away anyone in need of shelter. The organization’s spokeswoman said that even includes someone whose heat has gone out, and he or she temporarily needs a warm place to stay.
This time of year, the Salvation Army could use donations of things like blankets, sheets, pillows, hats, gloves, and socks. The spokesperson said there is always a need for warm and clean socks. Donations of other items like razors, shampoo, and towels are always welcome as well.
We’ll have more on this later tonight.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.