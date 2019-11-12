WEBXTRA: Crews respond to grass fire near Eastman chemical plant in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Crews responded to a grass fire near the Eastman chemical plant Tuesday afternoon.
The Longview Fire Department and the West Harrison Volunteer Fire Department, as well as Eastman representatives and the company’s own fire department, responded to the scene.
The fire may have been related to a power line in the area, according to a battalion chief with the Longview Fire Department.
The fire burned for about 30 minutes. It burned about an acre and was kept from spreading into the woods.
