Tyler man sentenced to 9 years in prison in marijuana cultivation operation

According to information presented in court, in 2016, Pineda supervised a large-scale marijuana cultivation enterprise throughout the East Texas, including sites located on public lands such as Davy Crockett and Sabine National Forests. Other sites were located on private property where Pineda and others trespassed without the knowledge or consent of the landowners. In total, Pineda and his co-conspirators were responsible for cultivating thousands of marijuana plants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.