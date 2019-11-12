Tyler man sentenced to 9 years in prison in marijuana cultivation operation

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in East Texas.
Eduardo Pineda, 28, pleaded guilty in July 2019 to manufacturing and possession with intent to manufacture and distribute marijuana. He was sentenced on Tuesday to nine years in federal prison.
According to information presented in court, in 2016, Pineda supervised a large-scale marijuana cultivation enterprise throughout the East Texas, including sites located on public lands such as Davy Crockett and Sabine National Forests. Other sites were located on private property where Pineda and others trespassed without the knowledge or consent of the landowners. In total, Pineda and his co-conspirators were responsible for cultivating thousands of marijuana plants, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
This case was investigated by Texas Department of Public Safety - Criminal Investigations Division; Texas Department of Public Safety - Highway Patrol; Drug Enforcement Administration; Smith County Sheriff’s Office; Department of Homeland Security - Immigration and Customs Enforcement; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; U.S. Forest Service; U.S. Army National Guard; Texas Parks and Wildlife; Sabine County Sheriff’s Office; Henderson County Sheriff’s Office; Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; Anderson County Sheriff’s Office; Upshur County Sheriff’s Office; Houston County Sheriff’s Office; Morris County Sheriff’s Office; Longview Police Department; and Gilmer Police Department.
This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Nathaniel C. Kummerfeld, Lucas Machicek, and Ryan Locker.
