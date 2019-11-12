TxDOT pre-treats roadways in East Texas counties in preparation for winter weather conditions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - TxDOT said in a statement that their Tyler crews spent the day pre-treating roadways in several of its northern counties as temperatures are expected to drop below freezing. Bridges and other areas susceptible to wind and ice were pre-treated in Gregg, Smith, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
TxDOT said crews are on duty tonight and will monitor and treat roadways as necessary to help ensure safer roadways for travel. The roadways were pre-treated with a brine solution consisting of salt and water, designed to prevent ice and snow from sticking to surfaces.
Roadways in the district’s other four counties – Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson and Rusk – are also being monitored and will be addressed as needed. Crews in those areas have prepared their equipment and materials to respond as necessitated by weather conditions.
Winter Driving Tips from TxDOT:
o If you must drive, plan to be safe and drive smart.
o Know before you go. Check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
o Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
o Always use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze. Reduce your speed and anticipate travel delays.
o Drive a safe distance away from TxDOT vehicles as they work to treat and clear roadways.
o If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
o If stranded, please call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.
o Be courteous to others on the road to ensure everyone reaches their destination safely.
o In any situation, drivers can protect themselves by wearing their seatbelts and ensuring everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
You can also follow TxDOT on Facebook and Twitter for updates on weather conditions and road closures.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.