Two men dead after shooting in Hopkins County

HOPKINS COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - A shooting on Friday resulted in a death and a manhunt in Hopkins County.
At about 3:07 p.m. on Friday, deputies with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office were called out to a home after receiving a call requesting assistance. According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, the caller said she had received a call from her daughter-in-law screaming for help.
The sheriff’s office reported when deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man lying face down on the ground with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Joshua Vaughn, was declared dead at the scene by a justice of the peace.
“The Vaughn family described Joshua as a cowboy with a generous heart that lived his life simply,” the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. “He loved being a dad. Even as HSCO’s continued their investigation, the community also described Vaughn as a hardworking man that you could count on, always willing to help others.”
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, they were later able to identify a suspect in the case. They identified the suspect as James Kilgore. The sheriff’s office reported the victim’s family members confirmed that there were previous altercations between Vaughn and Kilgore. However, the family did tell the sheriff’s office they believed the two men had “reconciled their differences and despite the rumors, did not know what led to the incident that day.”
The sheriff’s office conducted a manhunt for Kilgore the night of Nov. 8. Various other agencies assisted with the search, including Sulphur Springs police, Winnsboro police, DPS, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Texas Rangers.
According to the sheriff’s office, Kilgore was found dead from a gunshot wound in a remote location at Cooper Lake Saturday afternoon. A justice of the peace was called and declared him dead at the scene.
Further details regarding the incident are not available at this time. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office does ask that “you continue to keep the families involved in your thoughts and prayers.”
