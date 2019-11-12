Tuesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It will be a cold and windy afternoon with temperatures warming to the low 40s but feeling more like the low 30s. Winds should start to relax once the sun goes down. Even though it is cold, we will still keep clear sunny skies. Overnight, we will drop to the lower 20s. Tomorrow will be a few degrees warmer, in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine. A cold front will move over our area on Thursday morning, bringing with it a few showers, mainly for our southern counties. Mostly sunny skies return for Friday and Saturday as temperatures climb to the mid-50s to low 60s. Slight rain chances and cloud cover return for Sunday afternoon. Partly to mostly sunny skies move in for Monday as we stay in the low 60s