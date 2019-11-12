SFA’s Colby Carthel excited after home win Saturday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -SFA’s game against Incarnate Word was like much of the games this year.
SFA came out hot and then gave up the lead. They led 14-0 after two quick scores. UIW would then score 21 unanswered.
SFA came back in the second half and retook the lead then held on for a 31-24 victory. The Jacks move to 2-8 on the year. They close out the year against Central Arkansas, this coming Saturday, and then Northwestern State on Nov.21. Both games are on the road.
