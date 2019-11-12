Red Zone Top 10 Bi-District round of the playoffs: These are the teams you don’t wanna miss

5. San Augustine (9-0) Last Week: 5 – In a game where the district title was on the line San Augustine went out and handled their business winning 55-0 over Shelbyville. Now the Wolves prepare for Garrison. It is the fourth time the two teams have met in the past two seasons. The Bulldogs gave San Augustine their toughest game so far this year. The game will be in Nacogdoches. The same place San Augustine upset Garrison last year in the 2A Region III semifinal.