Police: Longview woman hit, injured after illegally crossing street

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle Monday in Longview.
According to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department, officers were dispatched to an accident with injuries in the 1200 Block of E. Marshall Ave. at 6:08 p.m. on Nov. 11.
The post said when officers arrived, they were told that a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by 42 year-old Katrin Neal of Marshall, was traveling eastbound in the inside lane of E. Marshall Ave.
The post said a pedestrian, identified as 31 year-old Faith Michelle Davis of Longview, left the sidewalk on the south side of the roadway and began to walk northbound in an attempt to cross the road.
As she was attempting to cross the inside eastbound lane, she walked into the path of the Chevrolet Malibu.
The post said the car struck Davis. Davis was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.
The post said the investigating officer issued Davis a citation for the Class C misdemeanor charge of “crossed at point other than crosswalk”.
Longview police said they encourage anyone attempting to cross a street or highway to do so at designated crosswalks. This helps ensure the safety and visibility of pedestrians to the drivers in that area.
