Local, state officials break ground on $200 million Rusk State Hospital upgrade

By Donna McCollum and Jeff Wright | November 12, 2019 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 3:44 PM

RUSK, TX (KTRE) - Local and state dignitaries were on hand Tuesday to help break ground on a $200 million construction project that would renovate Rusk State Hospital.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHS) is building a new 225,000-square-foot patient complex that will include a 100-bed non-maximum security unit and 100-bed maximum-security unit, according to HHS. The project will also include the construction of a new administrative building.

“This is the project that started it all. Rusk State Hospital is in a very difficult position physically and needed to be rebuilt,” said Timothy Bray, associate commissioner of state hospitals. “This is where we really started our efforts to renew the state hospital system and the old facilities that we have.”

A rendering of the Applied Model of a psychiatric care facility for Rusk State Hospital. It's part of the $200 million upgrade paid for by the state of Texas that would renovate Rusk State Hospital. (Source: Texas Department of State Health Services)
The construction projects at Rusk State Hospital are part of the $745 million Texas is investing to revitalize and transform several state psychiatric hospitals, according to HHS.

“The dream of providing modern mental health care and treatment in state-of-the-art facilities is about to become a reality. And there could be no finer location, nor better legacy to build upon, than that of the Rusk State Hospital,” Rep. Travis Clardy said.

We do a great job with the state-of-the-art treatment of patients with mental illness, but it’s a challenge to do that within old walls," Bray added.

This project is expected to create several hundred construction jobs in the city, according to HHS. Rusk State Hospital will continue to serve patients while construction is ongoing.

A rendering of a basketball court at Rusk State Hospital. (Source: Texas Department of State Health Services)
The projects will be located on the same campus as the current Rusk State Hospital facility. Construction is expected to be completed in 2024, according to HHS.

