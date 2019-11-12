Kilgore Police Department reports that 30-year-old missing woman has been found

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A 30-year-old woman who hadn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks has been found, according to a post on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page.
The Facebook post simply states, “Chelsey has been located.” It did not go into any detail about Chelsey Ann Thompson’s condition or where she was found.
Thompson is from Kilgore.
According to a previous post on the Kilgore Police Department’s Facebook page, KPD officers took a missing person report on Thompson on Nov. 8.
Police said it was reported that Chelsey got into a newer model, white SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, with an unidentified individual or individuals.
Previous story: Kilgore police search for woman who has not been seen for 3 weeks
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.