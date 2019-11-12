Hopkins County home a total loss following structure fire

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A home in Hopkins County is being considered a total loss following a fire Tuesday.
According to the Hopkins County Fire Department Chief Andy Endsley, the call came in at 2:47 p.m. from a home on CR 3608 off FM 71 near the Sulphur Bluff community.
The chief said the heat from the fire caused some ammunition inside the home to go off. He said there have been no injuries that he is aware of.
The home is considered a total loss. Crews are still investigating the fire.
