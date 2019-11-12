Henderson woman accused of posing as nurse, treating patients pleads guilty

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman who is accused of posing as a licensed nurse has pleaded guilty.
Stephanie Garcia, 31, of Henderson, entered the plea Tuesday in Harrison County District Judge Brad Morin’s courtroom, according to judicial records.
Special prosecuting attorney Rick Hurlburt said Morin will hear testimony to determine Garcia’s sentencing at a later date.
In March 2018, Garcia was arrested by Marshall police for violation of nursing regulations and fraudulent use of information.
Garcia was responsible for patient care at Davita Dialysis in Marshall and performed the duties of a registered nurse. Investigators say she falsified information to receive employment as a nurse.
Employment records confirmed that Garcia had used another person’s nursing license number to obtain employment.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.