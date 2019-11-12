East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Again...a very cold night ahead. These temperatures are well below normal ‘winter’ temperatures. We are looking for temperatures to be below freezing for an average of 14 hours overnight tonight/tomorrow morning. Once again, we need to remember the 4 Ps overnight. Make sure People are warm...Pets are inside or have a nice warm place to stay...Pipes need to be wrapped and Plants should remain inside, or covered. Widespread Frost is likely over the entire area tonight. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures should near 50 degrees and stay above freezing on Thursday AM. A weak front moves through on Thursday bringing with it a few showers during the early part of the day, then skies should begin to clear. Lots of sunshine for Friday and Saturday with lows in the lower to middle 30s with highs in the middle to upper 50s. Another weak front on Sunday only brings a slight chance for a few additional showers and no cool air is expected behind this front. Lows climbing into the middle 40s by next Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.