East Texas players decommit from Arkansas in the aftermath of Morris firing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - It should come as no surprise that when Arkansas announced they were firing Head Coach Chad Morris that the recruits would soon start to leave.
Three East Texas recruits are among those looking for a new place to play college football.
Three-star recruit Savion Williams, from Marshall, made it known first yesterday that he was looking at other options. Williams is ranked by 247 sports as the No.99 wide receiver in the nation. Despite being the Marshall quuarterback after an 0-3 start, Williams was set to move on to college as a receiver. Williams was one of the top recruits committed to Arkansas.
On Monday fellow 3-star recruits Allen Horace Jr., Crockett, and Kelvontay Dixon, Carthage, also made it known they were opening up their options.
Horace a two-way player for the Bulldogs had previous interest from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana and LSU.
Texas looks to be the front runner in the race to pick up Dixon.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.