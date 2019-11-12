DPS: 2 people killed in crash near Mabank

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said two people were killed in a crash near Mabank Monday.
According to DPS, at approximately 12:50 p.m. Monday, troopers were dispatched to a major crash on FM 90 and County Road 4007 just south of Mabank.
DPS said the preliminary investigation indicates a black Jeep Renegade was traveling north on FM 90. A grey Ford F-150 was traveling southbound.
For an yet to be determined reason, the Jeep lost control, traveled into the southbound lanes and collided with the Ford head-on.
DPS said the driver and passenger of the Jeep were pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of Ford F-150 was transported to Athens Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
DPS said the driver of the Jeep was identified as Jeremy Lee Case, 20, and the passenger was identified as Everett Rains, 18.
They said the investigation is ongoing.
