Ceremony held at Lindale Veterans Memorial, despite vandalism from last week

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Veterans in Lindale were celebrated for their service to our country today.
The event was held at the Lindale Veteran’s Memorial, which was vandalized this past Halloween.
As you walk in the beautiful memorial grounds in Lindale, the flags flew high and the veterans were in full uniform.
But you also can’t help but notice the dark stains that cover the centerpiece of the ceremony.
“It’s sad, it’s frustrating, we were hoping to get it cleaned, especially for today,” Lindale Veteran Memorial Committee member David Bowen says.
The Lindale Veteran Memorial committee has hired 5 different companies to help clean off what was left after an unknown person or persons egged the beautiful memorial.
“We just might not be able to get it back to the condition it was in prior to the event,” Bowen says.
But fortunately, spirits remained high because the sole focus today, was to honor the many men and women who have sacrificed for our freedom.
“Without them, we wouldn’t have, period,” American Legion Chaplain Harley Depue says.
A special feature in the ceremony was a tribute to the Armed Forces who have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder after their service; a plight that has affected many.
“When my parents were in the army after World War 2, it was a silent kind of situation, my dad didn’t talk about his traumatic events in World War 2 for decades,” Katrina Cochran says. And that stigma is what trauma recovery expert Katrina Cochran intends on breaking. “Getting the silence out and over is a very important thing for me,” Cochran says.
A reward is now offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those responsible for vandalizing the monument.
