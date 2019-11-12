Astros Alvarez brings home Rookie of the Year honor

Alvarez’s success continued into October, as he hit three doubles over the first four games of the ALDS, marking the most doubles by an Astros player within his first four career postseason games in franchise history. He also became the third-youngest player in Astros history to start a postseason game (22 years, 99 days) trailing only Correa (21 in 2015) and Richard Hidalgo (22 years, 94 days in 1997). Alvarez smacked a two-run homer in Game 5 of the World Series, becoming the youngest Cuban-born player to homer in the World Series and the fourth-youngest American League player to homer in the World Series. In the postseason, Alvarez hit .316 (6x19) in the ALDS, slumped in the ALCS, but recovered to hit .412 (7x17) in the World Series with a 1.112 OPS.