Alba police investigating early morning shooting death of woman

ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - Alba police are investigating the death of a woman following a shooting during the overnight hours Monday.
Chief Tim Koonce said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. He said the case is really sensitive at this point and he is not giving up the location of the shooting.
Koonce said nobody is in custody and police are questioning one person-of-interest. Koonce said the case is not one of domestic violence.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is assisting in the investigation.
