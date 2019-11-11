Tyler’s Glass Recreation Center to close for scheduled maintenance, renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Glass Recreation Center in Tyler will close its doors temporarily for annual maintenance.
According to the City of Tyler, the center, located at 501 West 32nd Street, will be closed from Nov. 18 through Dec. 15 for “maintenance, repairs, and renovations.”
They reported the facility floors will be resurfaced during that time and the interior walls will be repainted. The City of Tyler also stated all weight room fitness equipment will be replaced.
According to the city, the center will reopen on Dec. 16. They reported all classes and programs hosted at the center will resume their normal schedules at that time.
The City of Tyler asks anyone with questions about the scheduled closure or about the center, to call to the Glass Recreation Center at 903-595-7271.
