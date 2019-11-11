TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews responding to crash at New Copeland Road and East Southeast Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a crash on Loop 323 in Tyler.
According to Tyler police online records, the crash is located near the intersection of New Copeland Rd. and E. Southeast Loop 323.
Witnesses at the scene said the crash is in the westbound lanes of Loop 323 and involves multiple vehicles. One lane is being allowed to pass at this time, according to witnesses.
Units from both the Tyler Police Department and Tyler Fire Department are on the scene.
Prepare for delays or avoid the area if possible.
