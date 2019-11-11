Small East Texas town has elite dog rescue unit

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A small East Texas fire department incorporates some specially trained dogs, tracking and cadaver dogs, that do the valuable job that humans are unable to do.
We most recently saw them at a Gregg County search area, where a man had turned up missing. The K-9 search and rescue dogs from Harleton Fire Department.
“We took the opportunity to bring it here because we wanted to serve our community,” says Harleton fire K-9 handler Becky Oliver.
The dogs have thousands of times the sense of smell than humans do. And Oliver is ready to go at a moment’s notice when needed.
"The sooner we get called, the sooner we can help and we have better luck with the dogs, with trailing. Ground teams are great, you see them doing a grid search, but get the dogs in first so the areas not contaminated," Becky says.
Evidenced by what happened on the Sabine as Oliver had a dog in the boat with her.
"They can smell so much better than humans. The dogs even on water, you will get gas pockets that they will smell," she says.
But what they give is priceless to anyone searching for a missing person.
“Families need closure. In the Ark-La-Tex alone we have eight people that have been missing a year to two years. These families, they don’t get that resolution, they relive it every day. I get close to the families I work with, you can’t help it. We want to help the people and that’s why we do it,” Oliver says.
The Harleton fire search and rescue and cadaver dogs are certified through the Georgia K-9 tactical tracker teams program.
