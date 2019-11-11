SFA alum, former ‘General Hospital’ star set to talk to East Texas Now

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An SFA alum and lecturer who is well known for his 22-year stint as Dr. Tony Jones on ABC’s “General Hospital” will do a Facetime interview with East Texas Now host Jeremy Butler Tuesday morning.
Fans of “General Hospital” might have spotted Brad Maule doing a guest appearance in a recent episode of the daytime soap opera. It was Maule’s first appearance on the show since his famous deathbed scene in 2006.
Maule will talk to Butler about what he has been up to lately and what it took for him to make another appearance on “General Hospital.”
Maule spoke to “TV Insider” about his return to “General Hospital.” When he was asked how it all came about, he replied that he wasn’t sure other than his prayers were answered.
“I’m very happy,” Maule said in the “TV Insider” article. “Frank [Valentini, executive producer] told me, ‘Brad, I’ve been thinking about this for years.’ I think it was a matter of how and when. It was fun and nerve-wracking. I was a little nervous because they do tape so much faster these days.”
Maule added even though it had been 14 years since he was on the “General Hospital” set, he got it and didn’t mess up on his lines.
These days, Maule serves as a lecturer in Stephen F. Austin State University’s Film Department.
Over the years, Maule has received two Emmy nominations - one for best actor and one for best supporting actor in a daytime series - both for his role as Dr. Tony Jones, according to Maule’s bio on the website for SFA’s College of Fine Arts.
Maule’s bio said he won the Soap Opera Digest Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Drama-Logue Award for Best Actor in a Musical for the west coast premiere of Stephen Sondheim’s “Marry Me a Little.”
According to his SFA bio, Maule has filmed more than 3,000 hours of television in his career. He has appeared on shows like “Charlie’s Angels,” “Three’s Company,” “The White Shadow,” “The Last married Couple in America,” “Too Close for Comfort,” “The Young and the Restless,” “Passions,” and “Romance Theater.” He also played Ashlee Simpson’s dad on “Seventh Heaven.”
“On stage he has starred in such shows as ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ with opera star Jan Peerce, ‘Seven Brides for Seven Brothers’ with Ed Ames, and ‘No, No, Nanette’ with Nanette Fabray, and has performed with Bobby Gentry, Jim Nabors, Don Ho, and Vicki Carr,” the bio states/ “Brad has three solo albums of Texas country music: ‘Living It Up,’ Chameleon,’ and ‘Small Town.’”
Maule graduated from SFA with honors in 1974, and he has received the School of Theater’s Distinguished Alumni Award and the university’s award for Outstanding Alumni.
