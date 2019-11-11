‘Peacemaker’ Gutierrez’ death devastating to community, friend says

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man has died following an illness in Tyler.
Ruben Gutierrez was diagnosed with Legionnaires Disease in October. He died on Friday, Nov. 8 at 9:45 p.m, according to family.
Gutierrez was a precinct chair and deputy with the Smith County Democratic Party, according to the Smith County party chair Michael Tolbert. He said Gutierrez had been active for years in the local party.
Tolbert said, “We are devastated by the passing of Ruben Gutierrez. He was loved and respected by everyone whose life he touched. We offer our sincere condolences to his wife, Susan, and family. His spirit, wisdom and friendship will truly be missed.”
He added that Gutierrez’s death is a loss not only to family and friends, but to the whole community.
“One of the many outstanding qualities of Ruben Gutierrez was he was a peacemaker. He taught people how to express their opinion and disagree with one another in a respectful manner," Tolbert said.
He added that he was involved in another group, as well.
“He was also involved in a group called ‘Justice for our Neighbors’ which helps make sure immigrants are treated with dignity and respect,” Tolbert said.
Gutierrez will be remembered with a public memorial service on Thursday at 2 p.m. at Cedar Street United Methodist Church. It is located at 1420 N. Church Street in Tyler.
