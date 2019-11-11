Mahomes shines in return, chiefs lose

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRE) - East Texan Patrick Mahomes is back and he didn’t miss a beat.
Mahomes had a great game against the Titans. He had not played since dislocating his knee against the Broncos last month.
Mahomes threw for 446 yards and three touchdowns. He had no interceptions and a passer rating of 119.3.
“It was just as we expected going into that game,” Mahomes said in his postgame press conference. “The knee feels fine.”
Mahomes said despite not taking contact for several weeks he was ready to strap it back up.
“I trusted in the doctors and training staff and when they told me I was ready to go,” Mahomes said. “Obviously you want to get out there and get hit to just get yourself settled in the game. I had full confidence I was going to be able to play.”
His return was ruined by special teams miscues. In the final two minutes the Chiefs had a botched field goal attempt and then one blocked at the end of the game to give Tennessee a 35-32 victory.
Mahomes and the Chiefs head to the west coast next Monday to take on the Chargers in primetime action.
