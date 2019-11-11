Kilgore police search for woman who has not been seen for 3 weeks

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is searching for a missing woman.
According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, they received a missing person’s report on Nov. 8 for Chelsey Ann Thompson, 30, of Kilgore.
They said it was reported that Chelsey got into a newer model, white SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon, with unidentified individual(s). She has not been seen or heard from for approximately three weeks.
The post said Chelsey is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs approximately 120 pounds, has red hair and hazel eyes. She has a tattoo on the tops of her hands that read “Top Notch,” as well as another on her left forearm that reads “Texas Made.”
The post said if you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Chelsey, or any other information or possible sightings of her, please notify Detective Andre Phillips of the Kilgore Police Department at (903) 218-6904, or by email at andre.phillips@cityofkilgore.com.
This is the second woman missing from the Kilgore area in recent weeks. Law enforcement also continue to search for 54-year-old Rosemary Rodriguez who went missing in Oct.
