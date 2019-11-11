Kilgore College hosts annual Veterans Day Celebration featuring student art

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore College honored veterans with a ceremony featuring artwork by students ranging from kindergarten to college.
The annual Veterans Day Celebration was held in the Devall Student Center Ballroom on Monday afternoon.
Vietnam veteran Bob Barbee studied at Kilgore College, worked there and served on the board. He said including young people in the celebration through art is a great way to teach them about the sacrifices made.
“I have not seen that at any of the other events for Veterans Day that I’ve been to that all of the kids are able to participate which is great because they need to know and understand what Veterans Day is," Barbee said. “To know that they are able to live in a free country, that we’re able to worship as we choose and we are a democratic nation and they will appreciate that more and more."
KC history and government instructor and U.S. Army veteran Rick Moser was the speaker.
Moser served in the U.S. Army for 22 years from 1974-1996. He was an M1A1 Tank Commander with the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment during Operation Desert Storm from 1990-91.
The Barksdale Air Force Base Second Force Support Squadron served as Honor Guard for the ceremony.
