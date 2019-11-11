1 injured in Gregg County gas station shooting; suspect at large

GREGG COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - Deputies with the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information in connection with a shooting at a gas station in Easton.
According to Lt. Josh Tubb, the shooting was reported around 5:45 p.m. Sunday at Barracuda’s Gas and Grill on Highway 149. The shooter left the scene and the victim was taken to a hospital.
Tubb said investigators are actively working at the scene. A description of the suspect or the vehicle they fled in was not available.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the sheriff’s office.
