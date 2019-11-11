Father and son burned out of home, needing assistance

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - A charitable organization in Kilgore is asking the public for help aiding a father and son who lost their home in a fire.
John Coward lost his family home in Kilgore of 50 years in a fire last month which destroyed everything he owned.
Without insurance, the Cowards' have been staying at hotels, but they're reaching the end of the resources.
The 'Fuller Center for Housing' has offered to raise funds and rebuild the home, but are now needing help to temporarily house the Cowards while the effort is underway.
“They have one more week after Tuesday this coming week, then they’re out of a place to stay, they don’t have funds to put themselves up for any longer than that,” says David Hampton of the Fuller center.
Donations can be made at the ‘Fuller center’ in Kilgore.
Organizers say a ‘go-fund-me’ account will be set up in the coming week.
