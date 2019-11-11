East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Just to let you know...the temperatures through Friday morning will be below normal, not only for this time of year but for the entire winter season. The cold front will move through all of East Texas by this evening. Many of us have already experienced this front as temperatures dropped from the 60s to the 40s in less than 1 hour’s time. Temperatures will fall into the middle 20s overnight tonight and winds are likely to remain out of the north at 20-25 mph with gusts near 35. This will place wind chills in the teens in most locations as we begin our Tuesday. Please be ready for this cold. Make sure the kids are ready for this cold as they head to school in the morning. It is certainly time to remember the 4 Ps. Make sure Pipes are wrapped...Make sure your Pets are indoors or have a warm place to sleep...Make sure People are warm and please bring in your Plants or cover them for the next few nights. Plenty of sunshine is expected for Tuesday/Wednesday. Some clouds are expected on Thursday as a weak front moves through. Only a few showers possible southern counties. Sunny skies for Friday and Saturday with lows in the middle 30s and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Another front on Sunday could bring a few more showers, but most will remain dry. Please remain alert to this cold air for the next few days.