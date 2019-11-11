ETBU honors Darrian “D.J.” McClintock, Jr., and Norvontre “Tre” Harrison with statue

“The loss of D.J. and Tre brought our team to another dimension of togetherness and playing for one another. We were playing for two of our brothers that what would have done anything for just one more play,” then Tiger Football teammate and now ETBU Assistant Football Coach Travis Danford (17′) said. “Now as a coach, I tell my guys all of the time to not take a single day for granted and to make the most out of every opportunity they are blessed with.”