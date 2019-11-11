East Texas Ag News: Tips on managing wild hogs

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Wild hogs are a common problem here in East Texas, and they’re turning into awful pests.
Though they may not look bright, county extension agents in Angelina County say they’re very, very smart.
Their keen ability to learn has made them impossible to eliminate. And in Texas we have an estimated 3 million of them.
County extension agents add that pigs are the smartest animals compared to dolphins, elephants, and even dogs.
Because the hogs are largely nocturnal you’re more likely to see their damage rather than the animals themselves.
If you set a trap that captures one or two, you’re actually doing more harm. Because you’re training the other wild pigs to stay away from that area.
So if you are trapping, make sure you trap as much of the group as possible so you don’t train others.
You can always stay connected to the latest, local ag news. Just click over to ETXAgNews.com.