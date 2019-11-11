Date announced for Longview Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The date for the Longview Hot-Air Balloon Christmas Glow has been announced.
According to the city of Longview, the event will take place on Dec. 12 from 5:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. on the lawn of the Maude Cobb Convention Center.
The city said the public is invited to come enjoy the balloon glow, music, hot chocolate, and visit with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus, who will be handing out gifts to children. The event is free.
They said everything with hot air balloons will be weather permitting.
The Maude Cobb Convention Center is located at 100 Grand Blvd. in Longview.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.